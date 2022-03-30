Report: Todd Bowles finalizes new five-year contract

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Todd Bowles agreed to a new five-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bowles was named the team’s new head coach Wednesday, replacing Bruce Arians. Arians stepped down as head coach to move into a front office role.

Bowles, 58, spent the past three seasons as the Bucs’ defensive coordinator. He had two years remaining on his defensive coordinator contract.

But the Bucs tore up that one and gave him a head coaching deal.

Bowles previously was head coach of the Jets from 2015-18, going 24-40. He also served as interim coach of the Dolphins for three games to end the 2011 season, going 2-1.