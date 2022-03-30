Report: Tom Brady knew Bruce Arians was stepping down the day Brady returned, or the next

Getty Images

Obviously, former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn’t roll out of bed this morning and decide to resign. It was coming, at least for a little while.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that quarterback Tom Brady “was informed Bruce Arians planned to step down and Todd Bowles would succeed him as head coach either the same day or a day after the QB announced he was ending his retirement.”

So Brady learned Arians was leaving the same day Brady unretired, or Brady found out about it the next day. Either way, the prospect of a coaching change gave Brady no pause about playing for the Buccaneers. And all that that implies.

Consider that for a moment. No one is suggesting that Brady is even remotely upset that, just as he’s coming back, the head coach is leaving. This only fuels the notion that Brady wanted the coaching change as a condition of his return to the team.

Per Stroud, the Buccaneers insist that the Arians’s departure was not related to Brady’s decision. What else will they say? Of course they’ll deny a connection, regardless of whether there is one.

Still, the notion that Brady is barely even shrugging at the Arians-for-Todd-Bowles swap says plenty. Either Brady wanted this outcome or he has zero qualms about it happening. Regardless, it seems to confirm the notion that, after two years together, Brady was ready for a change.