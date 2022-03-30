Rod Wood: Lions wish we weren’t eligible for Hard Knocks, but we’ll embrace it

Getty Images

The Lions were chosen for this year’s Hard Knocks, not that there were a lot of choices: Only the Lions, Jets and Panthers were eligible to be forced into the show this season.

The easiest way to avoid Hard Knocks is to make the playoffs, as teams that have made the playoffs within the last two years can’t be forced to do it. Wood acknowledged that the Lions’ lack of recent success put them into this position.

“We’re looking forward to it. We would have rather not been eligible for Hard Knocks, but since we’re eligible we’re going to embrace it and put on a good show for our fans, and hopefully football fans all over the world,” Wood said on NFL Network.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell will surely be one of the stars of Hard Knocks, and Wood said fans will learn that Campbell is more than just the kneecap-biting enthusiast he’s sometimes made out to be.

“They’re going to learn that he’s a lot smarter, maybe, than they think, and that he’s very involved in all aspects of the team, with the players, with the coaching staff, with the support staff,” Wood said. “If you already like him you’re going to love him when Hard Knocks is over with. He’s everything you think he is and more.”