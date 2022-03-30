Ron Rivera: Chase Young had “an awakening” with disappointing second season

Getty Images

As a rookie in 2020, Washington defensive end Chase Young looked like a generational talent. But his 2021 season was one to forget: Young was not playing particularly well early in the season, and then his season was cut short with a torn ACL.

Now Commanders head coach Ron Rivera thinks Young learned a lot from his disappointing season about what it takes to sustain success in the NFL.

“For Chase, it was a little bit of an awakening,” Rivera said, via the Washington Times, “a bit of a realization.”

Last year Young skipped the voluntary offseason workout program, but this year Rivera says Young will be there, even though he still has a lot of knee rehab ahead of him.

“In my conversations with him, he says he’s going to be here,” Rivera said of Young. “That’s something I’m pretty excited to see.”

Young had his ACL surgically repaired in late November. It is unclear whether he will be ready for Week One.