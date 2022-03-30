Sean McVay wasn’t thrilled to hear about Tom Brady’s return

Getty Images

The Rams were looking at a fairly clear path back to the Super Bowl, after Tom Brady retired. The road became a little more fraught once Brady decided to return.

On Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay shared his reaction to the news that Brady is coming back.

“I was thinking, ‘Shit, man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league?'” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

McVay was joking. But every joke springs from a well of truth. Surely, McVay would have been happier to not have to deal with Brady in 2022.

The NFC remains much easier than the AFC, given the exit of players like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Davante Adams, and more. Other than the Rams, the high-end contenders are the Buccaneers and Packers. Although without Adams, the Packers are much less of a threat.