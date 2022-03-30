Solomon Thomas: No concerns about playing on MetLife turf after tearing ACL there in 2020

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas signed a one-year deal with the Jets this week and that means he’ll be playing his home games at the site of one of his lowest professional moments.

Thomas tore his ACL while playing for the 49ers in a Week 2 game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in 2020. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa also tore his ACL in that game and the 49ers also saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert get injured, which led to complaints about the quality of the turf used at the home of the Jets and Giants.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Thomas said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post, that he doesn’t have any concerns about playing on that turf. He said he “made amends” with the field before facing the Giants as a member of the Raiders last season and getting through that game unscathed likely helped make him comfortable with moving to the stadium on a full-time basis.

Thomas played every game for the Raiders last season and had a career-high 3.5 sacks while playing a rotational role. The Jets will be looking for more of the same now that Thomas is reunited with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was the 49ers defensive coordinator when Thomas was with the NFC West club.