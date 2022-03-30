Will more excerpts from depositions in Deshaun Watson cases emerge?

Getty Images

With no court order preventing all or part of deposition transcripts or videos in the Deshaun Watson civil litigation from being handed to the media, it’s fair to wonder whether more excerpts will be handed to the media.

Recently, a portion of Watson’s testimony was given to Fox 8 in Cleveland. The leak undoubtedly was made by lawyer Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women who have sued Watson. The obvious goal is to increase settlement pressure on Watson.

The door swings both ways, potentially. At some point, Watson’s legal team could disclose the full deposition transcripts from Watson. Likewise, Watson’s camp could begin publicizing all or part of the transcripts or clips from the depositions of the 22 plaintiffs.

That’s a delicate area, to be sure. If Watson’s representation tries too hard to paint the accusers as unreliable or worse, there could be blowback in the court of public opinion. At some point, however, Watson may need to consider fighting fire with fire — especially if Buzbee plans to disseminate dribs and drabs of deposition clips in an effort to force Watson to dig deep in order to get the cases resolved.