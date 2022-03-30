Will the Jets make a run at DK Metcalf?

Getty Images

The new trade-happy NFL hinges on teams that are willing to give up significant draft capital for established talent, and teams that are willing to swap significant draft capital for that talent.

With the Seahawks using the dreaded “I” word regarding receiver DK Metcalf, they possibly are willing to accept picks (and shed the obligation to inevitably pay gigantic money) for the player’s contract. So who would be willing to say “eff them picks” in an effort to get Metcalf?

Enter the Jets. They tried to land receiver Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, so they’re ready to make this kind of move. Jets G.M. Joe Douglas made it clear this week that his team generally is and will be ready to swoop in, if/when an opportunity arises.

It makes sense, then, for two teams that did business on the Jamal Adams trade to do something for Metcalf. The roles have been reversed, however. In 2020, the Seahawks gave up a pair of first-round picks for Adams. Now, Seattle would be the team tearing it down in the hopes of building it up, while the Jets are trying to escape the trio of AFC teams that can be called clear non-contenders in 2022.

The signals are there. Less than a month after coach Pete Carroll said the team has “no intention” to trade Russell Wilson, Carroll said as to Metcalf, “We intend for him to be with us.” Similarly, G.M. John Schneider said this week as to whether Metcalf will get an extension, “Yeah, that’s our intent.”

Intent is a present state of mind. Intent can change, quickly. And if the Jets want to offer the Seahawks for Metcalf whatever they were going to give the Chiefs for Hill, that could be enough to get the Seahawks to intend to accept New York’s best offer.