49ers exercise Kyle Juszczyk’s option

Getty Images

Long live the fullback.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the 49ers are exercising the option on Kyle Juszczyk‘s deal that puts him under contract from 2023 through 2025. That means Juszczyk is now owed $3.775 million in 2022 and is fully guaranteed $1.25 million for 2023.

Juszczyk has been one of the league’s most productive fullbacks for several seasons, starting his career as a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2013. He signed with San Francisco as a free agent in 2017.

In 2021, Juszczyk caught 30 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown and took eight carries for 22 yards with a TD. He appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts, playing the majority of San Francisco’s offensive snaps for the first time since 2018.

As one of the only regularly featured fullbacks, he’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the last six seasons.

Juszczyk has 229 carer receptions for 2,145 yards with 13 TDs.