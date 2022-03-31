Bengals “looking actively” at adding an indoor practice facility

Getty Images

The Bengals are one of just a few NFL teams that do not have an indoor practice facility. Given the weather in Cincinnati, it affects the team more than others.

But that could be changing soon. At the annual league meeting this week, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn told reporters that the club is exploring possibilities of constructing one.

“We are considering ways to make that happen, so I should be up to speed. But we are definitely looking to plan for that,” Blackburn said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com. “It’s something we realize would be good for us to have, so we’re trying to figure out ways.”

Blackburn added that it’s not necessarily something that the club needs from a recruiting standpoint when it comes to attracting free agents. It’s more a practical thing, as the club has to bus to the University of Cincinnati’s campus when there’s bad weather to practice in the program’s indoor bubble.

The team had to do that for practices before Super Bowl LVI.

“We plan on needing it all the way to February,” Blackburn said.