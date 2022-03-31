Bobby Wagner signing with the Rams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT
Linebacker Bobby Wagner will be staying in the NFC West.

Wagner has agreed to sign with the Rams after being released by the Seahawks earlier this year. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a five-year, $50 million deal for Wagner. The pact reportedly can be worth up to $65 million, but the full structure of the contract is not known at this point.

The Rams were identified as a possible landing spot for Wagner shortly after his release and he visited the team last week. He also visited with the Ravens before opting to sign with the defending champs.

Wagner will step into a leading role in the Rams defense and the hope is that he’ll join Aaron Donald as a playmaker in the middle of the field. It’s not a spot where the Rams got major production on their way to the Super Bowl LVI title, so Wagner’s arrival will bring a different look to their defense as they try to double up on championships.

  6. Rams looking to lead the league in dead cap space for the foreseeable future after this offseason of cooking the books.

  7. I bet when the dust settles it is a 2 year deal with 3 bogo years for salary cap reasons.

  9. All the best players want to play in Los Angeles for less money. Rams have an unfair advantage. Great city, great team. Enjoy another title el ciudad de campions, football fans!!!

  10. Man… this truly is the darkest timeline for Seahawks fans. Good for Bobby. Bad for us.

  14. Another good signing by Rams! Donald, Miller in the front is a solid 1-2 team. When we had The Freak he was constantly in the opponents QB face too

  15. For those asking about the salary cap, I’ll let you in on what it really is; It’s simply a tool used by ownership to unload a player that the GM doesn’t really want anymore but is a fan favorite. It’s used as a PR tool, like, we loved the guy but due to that darn salary cap we just couldn’t keep him. No team, ever, has lost a player they wanted to keep, due to the cap. It’s never happened.

  16. You’ve got games like this going on, but Detroit can’t pay Megatron the money they owe him to mend those fences because it would “violate the salary cap”.

  17. A good signing for the Rams and should fill the void left by Von Miller. As far as the contract goes I have a feeling once the financial terms are revealed it will be a somewhat team friendly deal. Still a good player, Bobby Wagner will be 32 at the start of the season and isn’t playing for 5 more years. Definitely makes for an eye catching headline but theres more there than meets the eye.

  18. Les Snead has got it figured out. No idea how no one else cracked the code yet, but more power to him.

  19. As a Seahawks fan, I have to say, …sucks to be part of the Seahawks QB room this year. The Rams have always put us on our heels, and the good just got better. Also, I’m happy Bobby got his contract. And I’ll welcome him back in 3 years or so when he retires on a one-day gig with the Seahawks.

  20. At some point the bill is going to be due for all these players and the rams are going to be irrelevant for years, but more power to em I guess.

  21. Welcome to the new NBA everyone! The only real professional sport out there that has a TRUE cap system is the NHL, and that is why any team at any seed can win the cup. With that being said, it took the Rams (and Wagner) a lot of patience to make it work, but they did. Looks good on paper, but we shall see how all these old D guys feel come week 10-12.

