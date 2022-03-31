Bobby Wagner signing with the Rams

Getty Images

Linebacker Bobby Wagner will be staying in the NFC West.

Wagner has agreed to sign with the Rams after being released by the Seahawks earlier this year. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a five-year, $50 million deal for Wagner. The pact reportedly can be worth up to $65 million, but the full structure of the contract is not known at this point.

The Rams were identified as a possible landing spot for Wagner shortly after his release and he visited the team last week. He also visited with the Ravens before opting to sign with the defending champs.

Wagner will step into a leading role in the Rams defense and the hope is that he’ll join Aaron Donald as a playmaker in the middle of the field. It’s not a spot where the Rams got major production on their way to the Super Bowl LVI title, so Wagner’s arrival will bring a different look to their defense as they try to double up on championships.