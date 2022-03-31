Bruce Arians will go into Bucs Ring of Honor this year

Getty Images

Bruce Arians was only the head coach of the Buccaneers for three years, but that was enough for him to make a lasting impact on the franchise.

Arians stepped down from that role on Wednesday and the Bucs announced on Thursday that Arians will be added to the team’s Ring of Honor this year. Arians went 31-18 during the regular season in Tampa, but it is his playoff work that explains why his brief tenure will result in a lasting honor.

Arians piloted the team to four straight wins in the playoffs after the 2020 season, including a Super Bowl LV triumph over the Chiefs. They won another playoff game last season, but ultimately lost to the Rams in what now stands as Arians’ final game as the team’s head coach.

Three other Bucs head coaches have been inducted into their Ring of Honor, but Jon Gruden was removed after the release of offensive emails he wrote after leaving the team surfaced last year. Tony Dungy and John McKay remain in the group and longtime defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin is also a member.