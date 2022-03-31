Buccaneers re-sign Ryan Griffin

Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t the only quarterback coming back to the Bucs for the 2022 season.

The Buccaneers announced that Ryan Griffin has re-signed with the team. Griffin’s return means that three of the quarterbacks who spent the 2021 season in Tampa — Brady, Griffin, and Kyle Trask — are back in the fold while Blaine Gabbert remains a free agent.

Gabbert was the No. 2 quarterback last season, but it remains to be seen if the Bucs will go that route again or if Trask will move up a rung in his second NFL season.

Griffin joined the Buccaneers as a waiver claim in 2015 and he has spent the last seven seasons as a backup or on the practice squad. He has appeared in two regular season games over that stretch and completed 2-of-4 passes for 18 yards.