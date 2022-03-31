Congressional investigation of Washington Commanders pivots to potential financial improprieties

Getty Images

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is reportedly exercising a new form of oversight over the Washington Commanders.

According to the Washington Post, the committee is “now looking into allegations of financial improprieties under

Daniel Snyder’s ownership.”

A committee spokesperson did not confirm this new twist to the existing probe.

“The Committee continues to investigate the hostile workplace and culture of impunity at the Washington Commanders as well as the National Football League’s inadequate response and lack of transparency,” the spokesperson said. “The Committee will follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

The Commanders insist that there have been no financial issues.

“The team is not aware of any investigation by the House Oversight Committee regarding financial matters, despite

vague and unsubstantiated claims today by anonymous sources,” a Commanders team spokesman told the Post. “The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict

internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally

respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate

fully with the Committee’s work.”

The committee would strongly dispute that last line. If Washington were fully cooperating, the committee would already have the full scope of the documents and other evidence developed during attorney Beth Wilkinson’s 10-month investigation.