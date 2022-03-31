Dante Fowler ordered to pay $280,000 for 2017 battery

Getty Images

A six-person civil jury in Florida ordered Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler to pay $280,000 for a 2017 battery, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. Of the awarded damages, $150,000 were punitive.

In 2018, Fowler served a one-game suspension for the incident, which violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Fowler was on the Jaguars’ roster on July 16, 2017, when he punched a 55-year-old man in the parking lot of a St. Petersburg apartment complex. Fowler also stepped on the man’s eyeglasses and threw Alvin Trotman’s grocery bag, which contained liquor, into a nearby lake.

Fowler pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery, criminal mischief and petty theft and was sentenced to 75 hours of community service, one-year of probation and fined $925. He issued a public apology a week later when the Jaguars began training camp.

Trotman, who turned 60 this week, filed a civil lawsuit on Aug. 27, 2018. He claimed he “suffered a torn rotator cuff and exacerbation of cervical spine injuries, among other injuries” from Fowler knocking him to the ground.

Fowler, 27, signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Cowboys earlier this month.