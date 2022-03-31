Falcons sign safety Dean Marlowe

Getty Images

The Falcons have added veteran safety Dean Marlowe to the secondary.

Marlowe signed a one-year contract today, the Falcons announced.

Last year Marlowe played 16 games for the Lions, with nine starts. Prior to that he spent three years in Buffalo and two years in Carolina.

Although the Falcons are a rebuilding team, they haven’t hesitated to sign veteran players to one-year contracts. The 29-year-old Marlowe can provide some short-term depth on defense and special teams but probably won’t be around by the time the Falcons are in contention.