Forrest Lamp returning to Saints

The Saints are bringing back offensive guard Forrest Lamp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

He originally joined the Saints on Oct. 19, signing with their practice squad. Lamp appeared in only one game with the Saints, seeing action on five special teams snaps.

Lamp, 28, landed on the Bills’ injured reserve list Aug. 23 with a calf injury that kept him out most of training camp. The team reached an injury settlement with him three days later, and he remained a free agent until the Saints signed him to their practice squad.

He entered the NFL as a second-round choice of the Chargers in 2017, but he missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL during training camp. Lamp stayed healthy in 2018 but broke a leg in 2019 and missed much of the year.

In 2020, Lamp served as the Chargers’ starting left guard and appeared in every game in a season for the first time.