Greg Gumbel: Announcers don’t get people to watch NFL games

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT
As sports broadcasters go, few have been around as long as Greg Gumbel. He started in 1973. He’s 75 years old. (I couldn’t believe that.)

And so Greg Gumbel knows a thing or two about broadcasting. He knows a thing or two about NFL broadcasting. Recently appearing on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Gumbel chimed in on the gigantic contracts recently given to individuals who will be working NFL games.

“I will tell you, it has gotten crazy,” Gumbel told Traina. “I don’t have any need to be jealous of it. I’ve been treated really nicely and have always been appreciative of what I’ve been able to do for a long, long time. So I think that doesn’t apply to me. What does tickle my thought process is, I’ve never felt in my entire life there is an announcer who can bring someone to the TV set to watch a game that that viewer wasn’t already going to watch. And I believe the only thing a broadcaster can do is chase people away.”

So who chases people away?

“I won’t name them — but there are three or four announcers, ‘Oh, I’m really interested in watching, oops, nope, click, gone,'” Gumbel said. “I truly believe that. I don’t think that someone is tuning in just to hear a particular person call a football game.”

Gumbel made another important point. The best broadcasting teams benefit from getting the best games to broadcast.

“All the way back to the days of Pat Summerall and John Madden,” Gumbel said. “Pat and John were terrific. I wanted to pattern myself after Pat Summerall. He didn’t overtalk. He was understated. He was specific about the things that he said. And they were terrific. But how can you not be terrific when you’re doing Giants-Cowboys, Bears-Packers, Rams-49ers, Eagles-Giants? . . . Moe, Larry, and Curly — no offense to anyone calling games — Moe, Larry, and Curly can do a good football game.”

That’s a point we made as the money recently was flowing from the likes of ESPN and Amazon. If you put the worst announcing team on a great game and the best announcing team on a dog crap game, would anyone tune in for the canine excrement contest featuring the industry’s best announcers? Hell no.

Still, the networks apparently think that part of the effort to appease the NFL includes overpaying for the supposedly “best” talent to call the supposedly “best” games. It’ll be interesting to see if the league continues to endorse that approach, given that Amazon’s interest in Rams coach Sean McVay undoubtedly forced Rams owner Stan Kroenke to dig deep in the couch cushions of his superyacht to keep McVay around.

That said, it won’t happen very often. Once the best seats are filled, the people filling them surely won’t be looking to leave. Thus, the leverage that landed in McVay’s lap may not happen again any time soon.

26 responses to "Greg Gumbel: Announcers don't get people to watch NFL games

  1. He is correct. Announcers don’t get me to tune into an NFL game. But, some announcers get me to change the channel. Joe Buck is definitely one I’ll turn off.

  3. Outside of Al Michaels, the reason why this is true today is because of a lack of interest by broadcasting outlets to actually have a person with a lot of character in their voice.

    Many moons ago, if you were going to go into tv or especially radio, you had to pass certain tests so the quality of announcers was way better decades ago than it is now.

    Now they all sound the same or look the same and there are no more voice tests for tv or radio anymore.

    Any Tom, Dick or Harry can get politically connected and land a job like that, even if they are awful or generic.

    Gumble is correct. It’s a lost art. All the great announcers have either passed away or retired.

  4. Other than John Madden and Howard Cossell and Don Meredith most announcers do not add much

  5. Romo is the only major network announcer I light up for when I hear he is announcing a game. Everyone else is so stale at this point…

  6. He’s certainly correct. I watch games not because of announcers but in spite of some and my mute button works very well.

  7. I agree with that. Bad announcers sure do make a game worse though. They can even be that nudge to turn it off.

  9. specialteamsposter1 says:
    March 31, 2022 at 12:38 pm
    Romo is the only major network announcer I light up for when I hear he is announcing a game. Everyone else is so stale at this point…

    —————–

    Mister Chatty himself? He makes me mute it or turn the game if anohter is on. Talks way to much.

  10. The beauty of being 75 years old is being to speak the truth and give your opinion without fear of backlash

  11. The pairing of amiable Greg Gumbel and enthusiastic Chris Simms was announcing gold. They both knew that they were there to narrate, not perform. Yet they were both so personable and worked so well together that they were entertaining. I was irritated and saddened when Gumbel was replaced as the network’s top announcer.

  12. Agreed bad broadcasters can push you away. In the Packers dark days of the 80’s they got the 4th string or worse broadcasters, and there were may people who watched TV with the sound off and listened to Jim Irwin and Max McGee the radio station not to be named.

  13. Spot on. Would you rather watch an NFL game with high school broadcasters, or a high school game with NFL broadcasters?

  14. I would rather hear the a nonsense for each, a half each than the highly opioniated, self-important announcers today

  15. I don’t get why some people are so concerned about how much a player/announcer/coach might be paid.
    If the network/team can pay it they likely can more them afford it.
    Imagine what the networks/teams must be making on their side to offer what they do.

  16. You can get 2 announcers from Podunk City I’m still going to watch my Patriots trash the Jets.

  17. Some announcers are better than others….but I’ve never cared or paid any attention to them. If I turn on a game and don’t care for the announcers….I just turn down the volume and listen to the radio broadcast. Problem solved.

  18. People who are fans of good teams might not realize these points because they’ve really only heard good commentators for their games. They’ll never understand the misery of being a Bengals fan in the ‘90s, being stuck with Don Criqui every week, who somehow butchered every player’s name despite calling their games eight times a year.

  19. Love me some Gus Johnson. But FOX should pair him up with Mark Sanchez instead of Aqib Talib. Sanchez is fairly new to the booth, but he has some hilarious one liners that he’ll drop throughout the game. Put that together with Gus Johnson’s over-the-top excitement during big plays and it would a be highly entertaining game to listen to.

  20. Gimbals comment is way off. There are plenty neutral games weekly I won’t watch BECAUSE of the men in the booth, I guess he kinda left out the attention John Madden brought to the air. If John was calling a game, for me to watch a different game it had to be a very big game. Otherwise I’m watching the game Johs calling !!

  22. It sounds like I am the only guy with an Ian Eagle poster hanging over my bed.

  23. Romo is the worst. Captain obvious, wont shut his mouth, and thinks he is the best thing since sliced bread. What sucks the most is he is on most of the really good games. I have to mute it.

  24. The Seahawks’ struggles this year led to some different announcers calling their games that I hadn’t heard before. I enjoyed Aqib Talib’s take on things.

  26. He’s wrong, and “the announcer doesn’t matter” narrative must be jealousy or why else does it matter to anyone? I didn’t even know what channel espn was on my TV until the Manningcast came along. Also, given a choice of games, we always choose the better announcers. And how many out there tuned into those Detroit vs Anyone just because of John Madden? I may be in the minority, but I know others that are the same…

