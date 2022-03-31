Jim Irsay: Matt Ryan is what the franchise needs

USA TODAY Sports

Colts owner Jim Irsay was clear this week that his team had to make a change at quarterback after just one year with Carson Wentz.

Indianapolis elected to step into the quarterback void by trading Wentz without knowing what the club’s solution would be at the game’s most important position. But things worked out when Matt Ryan became available from Atlanta.

Speaking to the media at the league’s annual meeting, Irsay said Ryan is the right fit for the Colts moving forward.

“I really feel strongly that Matt is what the franchise needs,” Irsay said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I really think we have an opportunity, and he’s young enough, to win a world championship with him. We feel like we have that capability.”

Indianapolis acquired Ryan for a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, salvaging their quarterback situation after sending Philadelphia a first-round pick to complete the Wentz deal from 2021.

Ryan has not been a Pro Bowler since winning an MVP award in 2016. But the Colts still see him as plenty effective.

He threw for 3,968 yards last season with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.