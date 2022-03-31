Jim Irsay: Matt Ryan is what the franchise needs

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 31, 2022, 9:22 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Colts owner Jim Irsay was clear this week that his team had to make a change at quarterback after just one year with Carson Wentz.

Indianapolis elected to step into the quarterback void by trading Wentz without knowing what the club’s solution would be at the game’s most important position. But things worked out when Matt Ryan became available from Atlanta.

Speaking to the media at the league’s annual meeting, Irsay said Ryan is the right fit for the Colts moving forward.

“I really feel strongly that Matt is what the franchise needs,” Irsay said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I really think we have an opportunity, and he’s young enough, to win a world championship with him. We feel like we have that capability.”

Indianapolis acquired Ryan for a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, salvaging their quarterback situation after sending Philadelphia a first-round pick to complete the Wentz deal from 2021.

Ryan has not been a Pro Bowler since winning an MVP award in 2016. But the Colts still see him as plenty effective.

He threw for 3,968 yards last season with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jim Irsay: Matt Ryan is what the franchise needs

  5. I’m not trying to defend Wentz or say that Ryan isn’t an improvement, it’s just that these moves are always a crapshoot. The main reason I thought trading Wentz was bad was that they gave up a 1st and a 3rd for him. Giving up after one year made that an expensive rental. And I get it – there were other things going on with Wentz besides football.

    Ryan was cheap (though they still have the sunk cost of Wentz) but, you know, “Ryan is what the franchise needs” until he isn’t, and then the next guy will be “what the franchise needs”.

  6. So what you want about Jim Irsay, but he’s a lot smarter than the credit he receives.
    He is right about a lot of their calls, and this one….

  7. After sampling the assorted pearls of wisdom that have fallen from the lips of Colts owner jim Irsay these last couple of days, a listener from a certain age group can’t help but be reminded of the EF Hutton commercials of yore: When EF Hutton talks, people LISTEN.

    Except with Jimmy (“Mr. Irsay, may I call you Jimmy”?) it seems the “people listen” part ought be replaced with something else: people guffaw? people chuckle? people SMDH? people exasperate?

    Personally, when Jimmy speaks I chortle. Then thank the Good Fellow upstairs that my favorite team has an owner not named Jim Irsay.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.