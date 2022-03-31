Kyle Shanahan: Brian Griese “brings something different” as new quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

Brian Griese had worked as an ESPN analyst since 2009. He had never coached until the 49ers hired him as their quarterbacks coach earlier this offseason.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why he is giving Trey Lance, 21, a novice coach.

“I thought (Griese) could bring something different to the quarterback position,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I deal with the quarterback a ton. (Passing game coordinator) Bobby Slowik deals with the quarterback a ton. We’re always working with the quarterbacks, so I thought it was neat to bring in somebody who could bring something a little bit different.”

Griese played with the Broncos, Dolphins, Bucs and Bears in an 11-season playing career. He made 83 career starts.

Griese and Detroit’s Mark Brunell are the league’s only current quarterbacks coaches who made more than two starts or threw more than 82 passes in the NFL, per Branch. Only five of the league’s quarterbacks coaches threw a pass in the NFL.

The last 49ers’ quarterbacks coach who played in the NFL was Matt Cavanaugh in 1996.

“I love that Trey has someone (in Griese) who has been through the battle.” Shanahan said. “I can tell him about it, and what I’ve seen with (quarterbacks). But (having) someone who has actually had to go through the ups and downs and the pressures of having a good game and then throwing a pick that loses the next game.

“And how to deal with the media. And how to deal with just the NFL season. I think it’s hard to find a player who has done it at such a high level that’s willing to go through that commitment.”