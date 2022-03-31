Ndamukong Suh hints he wants to play for Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh, who has spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers, is now a free agent. But he wants to return to Tampa Bay.

Suh tweeted this morning that he’s excited for new head coach Todd Bowles, and hinted that he’d like to keep playing for Bowles.

“Congrats to Todd Bowles on becoming head coach of a great team that still feels one man light on talent,” Suh wrote.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht confirmed this week that the team has remained in touch with Suh, but the Bucs will likely only sign Suh if he’s willing to take a cheap contract. If Suh wants to maximize his earnings, he’ll likely end up elsewhere, but the opportunity to earn another ring and keep playing for Bowles could be enough to get him to take a discount.