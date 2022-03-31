Patrick Mahomes: No matter what the overtime rules are, your job is to find a way to win

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been on both sides of the overtime debate: In the AFC Championship Game after the 2018 season, Mahomes watched from the sideline as the Chiefs’ defense gave up a game-losing touchdown to the Patriots on the first possession of overtime. And in the divisional around after the 2021 season, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a game-winning touchdown on the first possession of overtime against the Bills.

Now that can’t happen: The NFL’s new overtime rule guarantees that both teams will have the opportunity to possess the ball in postseason overtime. But Mahomes says he’s not sweating the rules.

“Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes,” Mahomes told Yahoo.

Mahomes said he doesn’t have a strong preference for how the overtime rule works.

“I’m sure there’ll be moments where you feel like it’s a good decision,” Mahomes said. “But then there will be moments when you score that touchdown first and you feel like it’s a bad one. So you just go out there and play and try to win the game whatever way.”