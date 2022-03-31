Patrick Mahomes: No matter what the overtime rules are, your job is to find a way to win

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 31, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been on both sides of the overtime debate: In the AFC Championship Game after the 2018 season, Mahomes watched from the sideline as the Chiefs’ defense gave up a game-losing touchdown to the Patriots on the first possession of overtime. And in the divisional around after the 2021 season, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a game-winning touchdown on the first possession of overtime against the Bills.

Now that can’t happen: The NFL’s new overtime rule guarantees that both teams will have the opportunity to possess the ball in postseason overtime. But Mahomes says he’s not sweating the rules.

“Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes,” Mahomes told Yahoo.

Mahomes said he doesn’t have a strong preference for how the overtime rule works.

“I’m sure there’ll be moments where you feel like it’s a good decision,” Mahomes said. “But then there will be moments when you score that touchdown first and you feel like it’s a bad one. So you just go out there and play and try to win the game whatever way.”

  2. I totally agree with Mahomes. You need to find a way to win no matter what the rules say. It’s time to stop making excuses for you losses

  4. Haters gonna hate.

    The darling Bills lose and it’s an outrage!! If the Bills would have won that game same way the Chiefs did this change never would have happened.

  5. How about the rules in regulation Pat? How do YOU go 17-19, 200 yards, 3 TD’s in one half to 15 minutes later forgetting how to play football all together? You went from looking the the best ever, to the worst ever, in just 15 minutes. Never bet on NFL football!

  6. Wow. Deep. Heavy. Find a way to win. Thank you, Patrick. The chancellor at Texas Tech is proud.

  7. That quote makes no sense. If the overtime rules disallow you to receive a possession, then that makes it impossible to find a way to win.

  8. “No matter what the overtime rules are, your job is to find a way to win”

    That’s easy for Mahomes to say since the Chiefs won the toss. With last year’s rules, there was no way for the BIlls to win since they never had their offense on the field.

  9. Correct Patrick however the Bills didn’t want to play defense so we had to have more ridiculous OT rule changes.

  10. Fans are so fickle and one sided. Blaming Mahomes for their loss in OT. How about the Bengals D who stepped up to shut he and the chiefs offense completely down in the second halves of each of their two games versus the chiefs this season. How about how the Bengals did it three playoff games in a row, the same way. Heck they almost did it a fourth till the refs got active.

  12. Finally someone said it. I’m sick and tired of all these whiners and complainers about the overtime rules. Oh it’s unfair. If you don’t win the toss, stop the other team get a couple first downs and kick the game-winning field goal. Game over done

  13. I’m obviously a Bills fan but Mahomes isn’t wrong. Cincy had the same situation against KC the following week and they actually played defense.

