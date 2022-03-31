Report: Larry Foote, Kacy Rodgers likely to be co-defensive coordinators for Bucs

USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday night’s news that Bruce Arians is stepping down as the Buccaneers head coach and that Todd Bowles will be taking over as head coach led to a lot of questions about the timing and reason for the change.

It also left an opening at the top of the team’s defensive coaching staff because Bowles would be relinquishing the defensive coordinator title as a result of the promotion. It appears the Bucs are going to split the duties between a couple of other assistants.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is likely to name inside linebackers coach Larry Foote and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers as co-defensive coordinators for the 2022 season.

Foote was the outside linebackers coach the last three seasons and moved to his current role this offseason. He also worked for Arians in Arizona. Rodgers has been on the Tampa staff the last three seasons and worked for Bowles as the Jets’ defensive coordinator during Bowles’ four years as their head coach.