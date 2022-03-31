Seahawks leaving door open for Carlos Dunlap’s return

Getty Images

The Seahawks cleared $5.1 million cap space, or will, when they released Carlos Dunlap with a post-June 1 designation. That doesn’t mean the defensive end’s time in Seattle is finished.

The team remains open to his return.

“We’re keeping the door open to bring him back, because he’s a good pass rusher,” General Manager John Schneider said this week, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

The Seahawks cut Dunlap in the 2021 offseason for cap purposes and re-signed him three weeks later.

Still, Dunlap’s return this offseason seems unlikely with defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt shifting the Seahawks to a 3-4 base. The team will expect its ends to play more special teams.

Dunlap, 33, has totaled 23.5 sacks and 53 quarterback hits the past three seasons.