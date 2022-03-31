Shaq Barrett “so excited” about Todd Bowles getting Bucs head coaching job

USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers players learned that they will be playing for a new head coach on Wednesday night and linebacker Shaq Barrett said he was “shocked” to learn that Bruce Arians will be moving to the team’s front office.

Barrett made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday to discuss Arians’ decision to step down and the Bucs’ decision to promote defensive coordinator Todd Bowles in his place. Barrett said receiving the call was a “wow moment” because he didn’t believe any change was in the cards and that he’s glad the change resulted in Bowles getting his second shot at a head coaching job.

“So excited coach Bowles gets a chance to lead a team again and I’m happy that he isn’t going nowhere,” Barrett said. “I know he was looking at head coaching jobs the last couple of years, I’m glad he’s able to find it with the Bucs.”

Barrett praised Bowles’ work running the defense over the last three seasons, but his success in that role didn’t help him to a winning record with the Jets. Bowles didn’t have a roster with the same talent in that gig and the hope in Tampa is that changing that variable makes Bowles a winner the second time around.