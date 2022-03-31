The Bruce Arians resignation has no impact on the Buccaneers’ betting odds

Getty Images

The spread of legalized gambling has sparked a new branch in the NFL’s tree of information when it comes to additions to or departures from teams. These transactions routinely change bettings odds, when it comes to winning the division, the conference or the Super Bowl.

The surprise resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach of the Buccaneers has resulted, via PointsBet, in no change at all to the Tampa Bay betting odds.

On one hand, the Arians resignation has sparked no sense of dismay from quarterback Tom Brady or any other players who re-signed or joined the team. Indeed, many realize that — despite the predictable denials — there’s a clear connection between Brady returning and Arians leaving.

On the other hand, the semi-retired Arians remained in charge of the team during games. For those three hours, that’s when a head coach does his job the most intensely and comprehensively. Will Bowles guide the ship the way Arians did? The assumption that there will be no decline from Arians to Bowles possibly understates Arians’s abilities.

When has Arians ever found himself criticized for bad clock management or otherwise ill-advised decisions of the kind that get coaches criticized? As noted during PFT Live, coaches are like long snappers; they’re only noticed when the ball goes sailing over the punter’s head. Arians rarely if ever sailed the ball over the punter’s head.

Even though this looks and feels like an inside job arranged directly or indirectly by Brady (indeed, we got a preliminary tip on the same night Brady returned that Arians would be leaving), Arians’s departure will change things. We just won’t see the changes until the regular season begins.