The hiring of Todd Bowles exposes a previously unknown Rooney Rule loophole

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT
In 2009, the Buccaneers fired Jon Gruden and promptly installed Raheem Morris without conducting a full search. The move complied with the Rooney Rule as written at the time, because the rule required only one minority interview. If a team were instantly hiring a minority head coach, it necessarily complied with the requirements of the rule.

In 2022, a different Rooney Rule applies. Now, the rule requires two interviews of external minority candidates. Thus, even though the Buccaneers have elevated a Black assistant coach to the position of head coach, the process technically violates the terms of the Rooney Rule, since the Buccaneers should have connected a search that included at least two external minority interviews.

But there’s a twist, one that previously hadn’t been revealed in nearly 20 years of the Rooney Rule. According to the NFL, the Rooney Rule doesn’t apply after March 1, because coaching staffs essentially become locked on March 1. The Buccaneers couldn’t conduct a search consisting of assistant coaches from other teams, because after March 1 teams are no longer required to allow assistant coaches to interview for head-coaching jobs. Thus, the Buccaneers were able to make a hire without interviewing at least two external minority candidates.

The reaction to the utilization of this loophole surely would have been much different if Arians had been replaced by a white assistant coach. Quite possibly, the loophole would have been quickly closed if that had happened.

Perhaps it should be closed anyway. What if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones now decides to court Sean Payton? Jones could fire Mike McCarthy and replace him with Payton without conducting a single interview. Alternatively, Jones could do it after March 1, 2023.

Or Jones could fire McCarthy today and elevate defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

We now know, thanks to the Arians-Bowles baton handoff, what the rule is for post-March 1 vacancies. Here’s what it should be. If the head coach leaves after March 1, he can be replaced by any current member of the staff on an interim basis. Then, after the upcoming season, a full search must occur. If, alternatively, a non-interim hire is going to be made before the upcoming season, the search must fully comply with the Rooney Rule, even if current assistant coaches from other teams are off limits.

If Jerry Jones or anyone else ever uses that loophole to hire a non-minority head coach, that loophole will immediately be drowned in cement.

  1. Yes. Owners can and will hire the person they want and often times know who it is before interviews take place. Post March 1 the Rooney rule interviews would be even more of a sham.

  3. Here’s your new rule:

    The Rooney Rule goes away. Teams interview and hire who they want to interview or hire regardless of race, sex, or media biases.

  5. “If the head coach leaves after March 1, he can be replaced by any current member of the staff on an interim basis. Then, after the upcoming season, a full search must occur.” … I would love for Bowles to win a Super Bowl and then Tampa be forced to interview other coaches. What a joke.

  7. All of these rules are… SOOO dumb.

    But the people making these rules are the same people who can’t figure out how overtime works, or what a catch is, so I shouldn’t be surprised.

  9. It’s a stupid rule anyway. Usually teams already have in mind who they want to hire when they conduct interviews. Interviewing 2 minority candidates has simply become a formality. If Jerry Jones wants Sean Payton for example, no minority coach interview will change his mind. So essentially the interviews are a waste of time.

  10. Well, it appears the Bucs were aware of this rule since they didn’t conduct any outside interviews. The fact the media hadn’t done their homework is irrelevant.

  12. it is also possible that Bowles contract guaranteed him the HC job if Arians resigned or was terminated thereby not invoking the Rooney Rules.

  13. The entire purpose of the Rooney Rule is to ensure that minority candidates get a fair shake and are afforded equal interviewing opportunities. In this case the team hired a minority. No harm, no foul.

  14. In the example given above about Jerry Jones, as well as when the Raiders re-hired Jon Gruden several years ago, both teams had head coaches they didn’t plan on moving on from. With the Raiders, they would not have moved on from Del Rio if Gruden was not interested. Therefore, there should be no reason to interview any minority candidates if a successor was already picked. Same with the Cowboys. Jerry will keep McCarthy unless Payton expressed interest to join the Cowboys. It’s not really a loophole if the owner/GM only have one person in mind for the role.

  15. It will be interesting to see how Bowles does in his second HC stint. Good luck to him.

  16. Isn’t the point of the Rooney Rule to get more minority coaches hired? So the scenario of the Bucs achieves the intended goal, whereas the Jerry Jones scenario would be looking to get around it. I think if the goal is met, then whether the process was followed completely shouldn’t matter.

  17. Does it apply during the season too? So when the Raiders fired Gruden mid-season last year did they technically break the Rooney rule?

  18. Correct. You can’t apply one standard to one race and a different standard to another. This is the very definition of inequality.

  21. One issue I haven’t seen addressed:

    If Bowles had been hired as a HC by another team the Bucs would have received two 3rd round picks in the next draft for having a minority assistant coach/coordinator hired as a head coach. Do they get these 2 draft picks if he’s promoted to HC from a coordinator position within the same team?

  22. If you have a succession plan in place to replace the current head coach with an assistant you’ve identified from your own team, what’s the chance that you’re going to find a minority head coach that another team is willing to let you interview after March 1 that you like better? Zero.

    I don’t think the post-March 1 thing is a “loophole.” It seems like a recognition that this would only happen with an unexpected termination or retirement and you’re almost always going to elevate someone from within in that case. External interviews are a sham at that point and let’s not go through the theater of it.

  23. Can anyone please explain why Brady wanted BA gone, to be replaced by Bowles?

    Bowles wasn’t a good head coach. Is he going to hand offense over to Tom like Bruce did? Very doubtful. Tom came out of retirement because of the possibility that Todd will be his coach?

    Sorry, it makes no sense for Tom to want Bruce out and Bowles in. Did Tom tell the Bucs who to hire? Why would he choose Bowles if a SB win is his goal.

    He didn’t. Bruce as everyone knows has a lot of health issues. It was time for him to move on. It’s that simple.

  24. not good when the best/most qualified person does not get the job and is bowles record with the jets which is what 24-40 make him the best/most qualified coach to take over?? the only thing that allows this to happen is having brady as qb, so hopefully bowles is going to stay out of the offense and keep the d tight.

  25. I absolutely HATE the Rooney rule…..
    Owners should be allowed to hire the coaches they feel give them the best chance to win & lead & those coaches can hire the staff they wish to use to help them best succeed……
    Black, White, whatever…. Best qualified period!!!

  26. The Rooney Rule was created with good intentions. However, we have seen multiple times where minority coaches are interviewed and don’t get a job. This comes across as teams just checking a box. Now as this article points out, there is a loophole that even circumvents checking those boxes.

    Unless there is a foolproof way to give minority coaches a fair shot, the Rooney Rule will always be rooted in good intentions, but ultimately will not get minority coaches hired if a team has a certain coach in their sights. This seems like it will do just as much bad as good. How many minority coaches will want to take interviews if they are pretty sure that team is just using them to check a box?

  27. I think we should reflect for a moment and consider if a single minority HC has ever been hired in the decades of having the Rooney Rule. I’d wager not a single one, but who knows?

    Seems all performative and superficial to stroke the egos of the owners as progressive. Especially Rooney, who wanted the namesake. What a beautiful legacy.

  28. I don’t think they’d have to follow the rule even if it were before March 1. Unless something changed which it’s quite possible it did, you don’t need to comply with the rule if you’re naming a successor from your current staff, you only need to comply if you’re going through the full interview process

  29. I believe Coach Flores will possibly be adding another NFL team in the NFCS to his lawsuit!

  31. kissbillsrings says:
    I absolutely HATE the Rooney rule…..
    Owners should be allowed to hire the coaches they feel give them the best chance to win & lead & those coaches can hire the staff they wish to use to help them best succeed……
    Black, White, whatever…. Best qualified period!!!
    —————————–

    I agree, Rooney rule is dumb.
    But the owners can still do everything you mentioned, but they just have to comply with the sham interviews leading up to it. The Jim Caldwell treatment.

  32. So, Belichick’s sons and all the other sons in the NFL just happen to be the best qualified?

  33. Requiring two interviews when elevating an internal minority candidate makes zero sense. I’d like to see what kind of punishment would be administered if the hiring was done before March 1 in violation of the rule.

  34. What about GM jobs? It’s not unusual for those to turnover in May, after the draft. Pittsburgh would be a current example.

