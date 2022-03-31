Todd Bowles will call Bucs defense in 2022

Getty Images

There will be another head coach calling defensive plays in 2022.

Todd Bowles will have those duties for the Buccaneers in the coming season.

Tampa Bay’s new HC confirmed those plans in his introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon. He also confirmed a Wednesday night report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and inside linebackers coach Larry Foote will be the team’s co-defensive coordinators.

“I will still call it this year, but they will run a lot of the defense going forward,” Bowles said.

Bowles had served as Tampa Bay’s defensive coordinator for the last three seasons under Bruce Arians. He also was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator under Arians from 2013-2014.

Rodgers was previously Bowles’ defensive coordinator when Bowles was the Jets’ head coach from 2015-2018.