Work remains stalled on Panthers’ new headquarters

On March 7, the Panthers paused construction on the team’s new headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina over a failure of public funding to arrive. Twenty-four days later, the project remains delayed.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal (via Sports Business Daily), the Rock Hill City Council approved on March 28 a resolution that endorsed an alternative funding plan. The Panthers have not yet accepted the proposal. The Rock Hill City Council and the York County Council continue to wait to hear from the Panthers regarding the team’s next move.

And so we have an example of one of the major caveats when it comes to free money. Sometimes the free money doesn’t show up. The Panthers have responded the only way they can — by pulling the plug until the free money shows up.