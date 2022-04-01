Bills waive Christian Wade

Getty Images

The Bills trimmed a player from the roster on Friday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that Buffalo waived running back Christian Wade.

Wade signed with the Bills in 2019 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He had been a professional rugby player in his native England and he’d also spent time on the national team before trying his luck on this side of the Atlantic.

Wade ran for a 65-yard touchdown in the 2019 preseason and spent the regular season on the practice squad. He returned to the practice squad in 2020 and was on injured reserve last season, so he never played in a regular season game for the Bills.