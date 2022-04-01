Boston Globe columnists have some harsh words for Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT
Within the Tampa media, there’s a distinct nothing to see here vibe when it comes to the possibility that Tom Brady had a hand in the resignation of coach Bruce Arians. (Indeed, some naively regard Brady’s presence at Thursday’s press conference that everything is both hunky and dory between Brady and Bruce.)

Within the Boston media, a clear sense of Brady fatigue is emerging. It’s exacerbated by their perception that Brady ordered (or at least discreetly requested) the Code Red. A pair of Boston Globe columnists are now giving Brady the business regarding whether Brady took an it’s not personal, strictly business approach to his now-former head coach.

Dan Shaughnessy had this to say, in an item questioning why so many people still root for Brady: “Why do so many folks cover for Tom? Watching the obtuse ESPN gang ignore Tom’s fingerprints on Arians’s cold body (I think I saw an Arians chalk outline on the pavement outside Raymond James Stadium) made my head explode.”

Former Patriots G.M. Upton Bell shared his views on the TB-BA drama with Shaughnessy. “This whole Arians thing was Tom Brady-orchestrated,” Bell said. “I don’t particularly like it, but he’s running the show. [Don] Shula and [Tom] Landry and those guys used to tell me, ‘A player is just a player, but I’m the coach.’ No more.”

No more making excuses for Brady in Boston. Ben Volin of the Globe recently wrote a similar item. He contends that Brady “in recent years has become more assertive about controlling his career after years of subservience to the Patriots.” Added Volin, “It seems pretty clear to me that Brady either explicitly told the Glazers that he couldn’t play for Arians anymore, or the Glazers took the hint. Either way, Brady won.”

Reasonable minds will differ on whether Arians wandered away or walked the plank. And there’s enough evidence to support either conclusion. Some choose to believe Brady is blameless. Others choose to believe Brady got what he wanted.

Either way, it’s unprecedented to have a franchise quarterback end a 40-day retirement and then, 17 days later, have his head coach leave with barely a hint of disappointment or dismay from the player who had just ended his temporary respite from the game.

In a sport where there’s always something else going on behind the scenes, there’s one hell of story to be eventually told as to what really happened in two years of the personal friendship and professional coexistence of Tom Bray and Bruce Arians.

  1. It’s easier for the media here to focus on Brady than the decline of our own team. The hideous performance against the Bills still tastes bad to most real Pats fans. And after losing JC Jackson and giving Gilmore away for nothing it’s not looking like it will be any better anytime soon

  2. Flash0001 hasn’t been seen in awhile. Makes sense now. He must be arguing with the local Boston reporters in chat forums now about his God Brady.

  3. Those two media members and Upton Bell love to criticize Brady. And the Patriots generally. They are not reflective of “Boston media” overall.

  5. Reporters are the worst. They are mad they have covered the last Patriots Super Bowl in there lifetime. The Patriots lucked out with Brady. Belichick won nothing before Brady. Fact.

  6. As a die hard Boston sports fan since the late 80’s, I can say I have never considered Dan Shaughnessy a legitimate journalist, informative, or even entertaining. I’ve never felt that he represented the Boston fans way of thinking. He’s a muck-raking clown and always has been. It’s a disgrace he’s in the baseball HoF. He’s being cherry picked here because he’s a notorious Brady hater and it lends to this ‘Brady is a bad guy’ narrative. Upton Bell? Honestly never heard of him. Only reason we see his thoughts now is for the same reason above.

  7. roop724 says:
    April 1, 2022 at 6:55 pm
    Reporters are the worst. They are mad they have covered the last Patriots Super Bowl in there lifetime. The Patriots lucked out with Brady. Belichick won nothing before Brady. Fact.

    =================================================================================================

    Well…BB has a defensive gameplan in Canton from his time with the Giants and was the last coach to win 10+ games in Cleveland until last year, soooo…

  8. First thing you need to know is that the Globe is owned by Red Sox owner John Henry, who is consumed with jealousy that the Patriots have become more popular than the Red Sox. The Globe has been specializing in sniping at Brady and the Patriots for years now. But there are several members of the Boston sports media who have decided that hot takes anti-Brady get them attention. Trenni Kusnierek on NBCSports Boston has gone all in on Brady as the Snidely Whiplash of the NFL.

    I was just watching Evening Edition on NBCSports Boston, and you can see there’s just a group of Boston-area sports people who are so frustrated that the Patriots aren’t dominating that they go negative all over the place. Attacks on Brady, attacks on Belichick for not mortgaging the future to get a bunch of big-name FAs, you name it. The fact that the Celtics are looking pretty good is the only thing stopping them from achieving full meltdown mode. You’d think it was mid-season by the way they’re freaking out.

    The big question is how much of this from the Boston sports media people is for real and how much is faux outrage for click and eyeballs.

  9. LOL, the Shaughnessys and Volins of the world were already infamously useless hacks in their own sports region and think they have any credibility on the goings on of Brady in Tampa? This is classic psycho ex syndrome. He’s not with you, anymore. Let it go.

  10. No true Boston media member will ever do anything but love Brady. It does seem to be the reality that Brady probably did force out Arians. I’m not one for the player being the coach but I think Brady is the one exception where he’s probably a better leader and football mind than most head coaches in the NFL. And after 6 super bowls, it’s super bowl or bust for Brady each year that he spends missing time with his family while his kids grow up. If he thinks the head coach is holding him and the team back in what might be his last year, why would he go along with that when he’s 45 and the GOAT who could retire at any time?

  11. The reporters in question have always hated Brady. Ron Borges is the same. Not everyone in Boston has a hive mind. However not sure why they’re upset about what’s going on in Tampa. Brady left the Pats because he wanted more control not sure why this is surprising. He played the good foot soldier for nearly 20 years now he calls the shots.

  12. That’s quite the murderer’s row of dopes you called upon. Go check out Ronnie B and you’ll almost have the full lineup.

  13. Many Pats fans have short term memory loss and forget about the start of this….Especially our buddy up top here up in NH.

    Brady’s amazing chokejob in SB42 and his subsequent horrendous or medicore play in postseasons from 2007-2012 when not
    playing some cupcake playoff team, was the start of this.

    The media then, protected Tom, enabled him and basically brainwashed the fanboy contingent

    You know why? Because protecting Brady’s failures wasn’t a
    moneymaker, but bashing BB was and is.

    BB wins Exec of the Year this pat year has his qb and somehow this is not good in our new, creepy world of constant misinformation.

    In 2009, 2010, 2011 off a Lockout, I knew BB was going for
    the long game and so I had patience. I knew what he was doing and it worked gloriously, starting with having good drafts like
    he is having now with players who just lack experience. But, also drafting Garoppolo in ‘14 to scare Brady into keeping his job, to stop the chasing of stats at the the expense of the entire team, and postseason losses that should have never happened where he threw 2 or 3 INTs and/or dribbled out 14 points in an offensive league.

    BB won. Brady didn’t fix Brady. BB did. There is nothing worse than people who use revisionist history and lie.

    BB was brilliant and still is ridding the franchise of what is now a creepy narcissist oligarch and his stupid wife, and winning Exec of the Year with a humble new qb for the next decade.

    These are facts.

    The best things in life take a little time and our society and the very dumb people letting the internet speak for them, are the ones who have had it all wrong and still do.

    You known the world is upside down when Shank and Ben Violin are bashing the primadonna down in Tampa, but they shoud
    have been bashing his failed choice of the shougun spread base from 2007-2012, throwing 50 times a game out of the shotgun, over and over and over because he “preferred” it.

    Sorry, Tom. BB waa right, told you to shut your mouth and get back under Center and to stoo checking into passes when you should ve running the ball. Yep.

    BB. There is no 2nd Dynasty without BB drafting Garoppolo.

    Maybe not a fact, but the train Brady was on thinking he never made a mistake and Giselle in his ear, wasn’t a good one.

