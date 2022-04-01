Braxton Berrios: Zach Wilson “doing everything” to make a real change in second season

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s rookie season wasn’t a smash success, but there were a few signs of growth in the final weeks that provided hope for better things to come in the second season.

The early part of the offseason has been spent trying to build on those things. Wilson has been traveling around the country to work out with wideouts Braxton Berrios, Corey Davis, and Elijah Moore in order to make sure that the offense hits the ground running when they get back to work at the team facility in a few weeks.

Berrios said that one benefit is that they’re running “our formations and we’re going through mental reps that will carryover into OTAs, into training camp and into the season” because they can break down each play in minute detail.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes,” Berrios said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “It’s easy to say that, but it’s another thing when you take the time out of your offseason training schedule to actually travel to different places. He’s doing everything to get everyone on the same page and making a real change next year.”

The Jets have used free agency to fill a number of holes and they have five of the first 69 picks in the draft to use to continue addressing needs on the roster. The end result should be a more talented team than they fielded in 2021 and that should provide Wilson with a chance to take the kind of steps the team will require if they’re going to show improvement in the standings.