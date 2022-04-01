Browns are off the board for 2022 over/under win totals

Getty Images

The sports books are posting over/under regular-season win totals for the 2022 season. One team has been omitted from the list.

The Browns, at PointsBet and elsewhere, are off the board.

The absence of the Browns underscores the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson. If/when Watson is suspended, it will impact the number of games the Browns win.

Keeping the Browns off the board also protects the sports books against someone other than the sports books having inside information as to the number of games Watson will miss. If the sports books know, they can set the right number. If someone else finds out first, they can get an edge.

Recently, the Westgate SuperBook called for the NFL to investigate the possibility that someone who placed major bets on the Buccaneers to make it to the Super Bowl and win it had inside information about quarterback Tom Brady‘s looming unretirement.

At some point, we’ll know whether and to what extent Watson will be suspended. At that point, the Browns will end up back the board. The shorter the suspension, the higher the number.