Buccaneers, Giovani Bernard agree to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are bringing back another one of their offensive contributors.

According to multiple reports, running back Giovani Bernard has agreed to a one-year deal with Tampa Bay.

Bernard missed several games due to injury in 2021, his first season with the Bucs. But he was a productive receiver out of the backfield, catching 23 passes for 123 yards with three touchdowns. He also had eight carries for 58 yards.

Long known as a dual-threat, Bernard spent his first eight seasons with the Bengals — who drafted him with the 37th overall pick in the 2013 draft.

In all, Bernard has appeared in 127 games with 30 starts. He’s recorded 3,755 yards rushing with 22 touchdowns along with 365 receptions for 2,990 yards with 14 receiving TDs.