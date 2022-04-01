Falcons to sign Damiere Byrd

Getty Images

Wide receiver Damiere Byrd will be joining the Falcons for the 2022 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Byrd has agreed to a contract with the team. He paid the Falcons a visit earlier this week.

Byrd played every game for the Bears last season and caught 26 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown. He set career highs with 47 catches and 604 receiving yards while starting 14 games for the Patriots in 2020 and also played for the Cardinals and Panthers earlier in his career.

The Falcons now have Byrd, Frank Darby, Chad Hansen, KhaDarel Hodge, Auden Tate, Austin Trammell, and Olamide Zaccheaus at wide receiver. They are likely to continue to address that group before getting to training camp this summer.