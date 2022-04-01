Jim Irsay: Chris Ballard looking hard at adding big defensive free agent

Getty Images

The Colts made trades for quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue last month, but they may not be done making headline-grabbing additions to the roster this offseason.

In an interview for the team’s website, Colts owner Jim Irsay suggested that General Manager Chris Ballard may have something else up his sleeve. Irsay said the team is working to figure out the logistics of signing a difference maker on the defensive side of the ball.

“There could be — it would have to be at the right price — an addition that excites some,” Irsay said. “But we’ll see. Chris Ballard is looking hard at that. It has to be the right guy at the right number. One more veteran to come in and make a big difference.”

Irsay’s comments were made before linebacker Bobby Wagner signed with the Rams, so it won’t be him. Safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and edge rusher Melvin Ingram are some of the biggest names still available as free agents, but we will have to wait to see if any of them wind up in Indianapolis for the 2022 season.