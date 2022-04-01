Man convicted of first-degree murder in death of C.J. Beathard’s brother

Getty Images

In 2019, Clayton Beathard, the brother of then-49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and grandson of Hall of Fame General Manager Bobby Beathard, was stabbed and killed outside a bar in Nashville. Now the man responsible has been convicted.

A jury found Michael Mosley guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Beathard and Paul Trapeni III, as well as attempted first-degree murder for stabbing another man.

Trial testimony indicated that Mosley repeatedly approached a female friend of the victims, then attacked the victims after they asked Mosley to leave the woman alone.

C.J. Beathard remembered his brother as having “the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known.” Bobby Beathard remembered his grandson as, “Just one of the happiest kids you ever knew. He was a great kid. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Mosley is currently in prison for an assault on a woman that happened prior to the killings of Beathard and Trapeni. Mosley was out on bond on the assault charge at the time he killed Beathard and Trapeni, and he was then convicted of the assault while awaiting trial in the murders. Mosley will be sentenced on May 23 and faces life in prison for the two murder convictions.