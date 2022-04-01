NFL 2022 regular-season over/under win totals

[Editor’s note: The folks at PointsBet have listed the over-under win totals for 31 NFL teams for the 2022 regular season. The Browns are off the board, presumably due to the impact of a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.]
Bills: 11.5.
Buccaneers: 11.5.
Packers: 11.5.
Cowboys: 10.5.
Broncos: 10.5.
Chiefs: 10.5.
Chargers: 10.5.
Rams: 10.5.
49ers: 10.5.
Bengals: 9.5.
Patriots: 9.5.
Cardinals: 9.5.
Ravens: 9.5.
Colts: 9.5.
Titans: 9.5.
Raiders: 8.5.
Dolphins: 8.5.
Vikings: 8.5.
Eagles: 8.5.
Saints: 7.5.
Giants: 7.5.
Steelers: 7.5.
Commanders: 7.5.
Panthers: 6.5.
Bears: 6.5.
Lions: 6.5.
Jaguars: 6.5.
Seahawks: 6.5.
Jets: 5.5.
Falcons: 5.5.
Texans: 4.5.