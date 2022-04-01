NFL 2022 regular-season over/under win totals

Getty Images

[Editor’s note: The folks at PointsBet have listed the over-under win totals for 31 NFL teams for the 2022 regular season. The Browns are off the board, presumably due to the impact of a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.]

Bills: 11.5.

Buccaneers: 11.5.

Packers: 11.5.

Cowboys: 10.5.

Broncos: 10.5.

Chiefs: 10.5.

Chargers: 10.5.

Rams: 10.5.

49ers: 10.5.

Bengals: 9.5.

Patriots: 9.5.

Cardinals: 9.5.

Ravens: 9.5.

Colts: 9.5.

Titans: 9.5.

Raiders: 8.5.

Dolphins: 8.5.

Vikings: 8.5.

Eagles: 8.5.

Saints: 7.5.

Giants: 7.5.

Steelers: 7.5.

Commanders: 7.5.

Panthers: 6.5.

Bears: 6.5.

Lions: 6.5.

Jaguars: 6.5.

Seahawks: 6.5.

Jets: 5.5.

Falcons: 5.5.

Texans: 4.5.