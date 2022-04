NFL announces offseason workout schedules for all 32 teams

Getty Images

Monday kicks off the next phase of the NFL offseason.

Any team that hired a new head coach can start their offseason program on April 4 and the NFL announced on Friday that the Bears, Dolphins, Saints, and Giants will be doing exactly that. The other six teams that hired new head coaches, including the Buccaneers, will be starting their programs on April 11 while the rest of the league’s teams will be waiting until April 18 or 19 to get the ball rolling.

Teams with new head coaches are also permitted to hold a three-day voluntary minicamp and all 32 teams are allowed to hold a mandatory three-day minicamp. The NFL announced the dates of these camps and other offseason workouts, although neither the Bengals nor the Eagles have dates listed for the mandatory session.

The full offseason calendar for all 32 teams is below:

ARIZONA

First Day: April 19

OTAs: May 23-25, June 1-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

ATLANTA

First Day: April 19

OTAs: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

BALTIMORE

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

BUFFALO

First Day: April 19

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CAROLINA

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CHICAGO

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21

OTAs: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CINCINNATI

First Day: May 2

OTAs: June 6-7, June 9, June 14-16

CLEVELAND

First Day: April 19

OTAs: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

DALLAS

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

DENVER

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

DETROIT

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 13-16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

GREEN BAY

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 13-14, June 16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

HOUSTON

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

OTAs: May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 13-16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

JACKSONVILLE

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

KANSAS CITY

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 25-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

LAS VEGAS

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

LA CHARGERS

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-15

LA RAMS

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

MIAMI

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-20

OTAs: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 1-2

MINNESOTA

First Day: April 11

OTAs: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

NEW ENGLAND

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, June 16-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

NEW ORLEANS

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTAs: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

NY GIANTS

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21

OTAs: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

NY JETS

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

PHILADELPHIA

First Day: April 25

OTAs: May 31, June 2-3, June 6-8

PITTSBURGH

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

SAN FRANCISCO

First Day: April 19

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

SEATTLE

First Day: April 19

OTAs: May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

TAMPA BAY

First Day: April 11

OTAs: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31-June 3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

TENNESSEE

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

WASHINGTON

First Day: April 18

OTAs: May 23-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16