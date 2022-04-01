NFL should hire Bruce Arians to assist broader efforts to enhance diversity in coaching staffs

Getty Images

When it comes to creating and nurturing a diverse and inclusive coaching staff, no one has done it like Bruce Arians did it. Now that Arians is retired, the NFL would be wise to get him to help the league do things more like he did them.

At a time when the league is careening through ideas to ensure that there will be greater diversity at all levels of coaching staffs, it makes plenty of sense to hire Arians to assist with the ongoing efforts. It also would be useful to have Arians communicate directly with owners as to why he did what he did, how he did it, and how others can do the same.

Apart from the fact that Arians has a blunt and colorful communication style, the decades-long coach can literally coach owners on what it takes to view the world differently. On how to think differently. On how to act differently when making hiring decisions that, over time, gravitate toward the white finalists.

As we said after the filing of the Brian Flores lawsuit, if you flip a coin 500 times and it comes up heads on 490 occasions, there’s something wrong with the coin. Arians could help the NFL fix that coin, for far less coin than what the Flores case will cost.

One of the biggest problems continues to be that owners do what they want. They’re surrounded by people who tell them what they want to hear. In most if not all NFL cities, there’s no one around to tell the emperor the truth about his new suit of clothes.

Unless there is. Arians could be the perfect person to tell the owners the things the desperately need to hear, in his own unique way.