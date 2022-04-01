Penny Hart signs exclusive rights tender with Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver Penny Hart signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Friday, his agency, Team Wasserman, announced.

Hart, 25, entered the NFL with the Colts in 2019. He ended up on the Seahawks’ practice squad his rookie season and worked his way onto the field in 2020.

Hart played 13 games in 2020, seeing action on 62 offensive snaps and 114 on special teams. He had two touches for 22 yards.

Last season, Hart appeared in all 17 games, playing 142 offensive snaps and 209 on special teams. He gained 59 yards on seven touches.

In four seasons at Georgia State, Hart had 216 touches for 2,988 yards and 19 touchdowns.