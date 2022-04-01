Playmakers remains 33 percent off

PublicAffairs

I haven’t mentioned Playmakers in a few days. So I’m mentioning it now.

The book that provides a definitive look at the past 20 years in the NFL, with plenty of conclusions drawn about what the league does and doesn’t do right, continues to be available wherever books are sold. And it’s still 33 percent off at Amazon.

It’s a great deal. Plenty of folks in the UK would love to be able to take advantage of it. They recently learned that the release date has moved to May 4. I don’t know why that happened. I’ll therefore say it’s because there aren’t enough books.

Whatever the case may be, my apologies to the folks in the UK who are patiently awaiting the release of the book. For those in the U.S., get it while you can.