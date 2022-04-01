Raiders sign Nick Mullens

Getty Images

The Raiders have added another backup quarterback to the mix.

Nick Mullens has agreed to a deal with Las Vegas, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Mullens joins Garrett Gilbert on the quarterback depth chart behind starter Derek Carr. A Mullens-Gilbert competition in training camp may determine who backs Carr up when the regular season begins.

Last year Mullens started one game for the Browns, and it was against the Raiders. He has previously started a total of 16 games over a three-year stint with the 49ers.