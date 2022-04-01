Report: Browns, David Njoku in active talks on contract extension

Getty Images

The Browns used the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku to guarantee he’d be around for the 2022 season.

Njoku may have given some Cleveland fans a scare when he posted on Twitter that he’d requested a trade. That, however, turned out to be an April Fools joke.

Instead, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports, the Browns and Njoku’s representation are actively discussing a contract extension for the tight end. And there’s confidence a deal will be reached by the July 15 deadline.

Njoku was a Browns first-round pick in 2017. He appeared in 16 games with 11 starts last season, recording 36 catches for 475 yards with four touchdowns. Njoku was third on the team in both receptions and yards. Receiver Jarvis Landry led the club with 52 catches and 570 yards.

Njoku’s best season was his second, as he hauled in 56 passes for 639 yards with four TDs in 2018.