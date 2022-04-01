Report: Daniel Snyder has resumed his day-to-day role with Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT
Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Earlier this week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder continues to not be involved with day-to-day operations of the team. The Washington Times has since offered up a report to the contrary.

According to Matthew Paras of the Times, and this is the exact quote, “According to a highly-placed source familiar with the team’s situation, has resumed his day-to-day role with the Commanders.”

That’s a bold claim. It’s a broad claim. And there’s more.

The source told the Times that “Snyder has no restrictions on what he can and can’t do in overseeing the franchise.” For example, the source says Snyder was “heavily involved” in the discussions that culminated in the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.

It’s a stunning allegation. And it remains to be seen whether it’s accurate and, if so, whether the league will be doing anything about it.

Stay tuned.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Report: Daniel Snyder has resumed his day-to-day role with Commanders

  1. This is a situation wherein this particular owner needs to be forced out and the NFL needs to auction off this franchise to the highest bidder!

  3. Goodell’s “punishment” of Snyder has been a complete joke. They put his wife out there as a figurehead, but nothing changed. Snyder is still in charge.

  9. Snyder must have dirty pictures of Roger. No other way to explain it. Unreal.

  11. “For example, the source says Snyder was “heavily involved” in the discussions that culminated in the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.”
    ——————————
    So that explains how Indy was able to get a second and third round pick (and maybe a third next year) for a QB that may have wound up cutting. Owners trying to be GMs. Will they ever learn.

  14. This isn’t even funny anymore. This is infuriating. This is worse than any other political stunt the league has tried to side with. The fact that they’re not taking action shows how corrupt and the lack of morals Goodell and the league are. This debacle should hurt viewership more than anything else in the past 10 years. This should bother all NFL fans and not just Commander fans. Goodell is the worst!

  15. Speaking for the rest of the NFL East, we fully support Danny Snyder resuming his day-to-day control over the football team.

  16. I can’t be the only person in the world that never believed he had stopped running the team in the first place. Why would he? There are a 1,000 ways to communicate covertly in a way that would be virtually untraceable. And it probably wasn’t even necessary to be that stealthy. You think the NFL did any sort of due diligence to make sure he wasn’t?

  17. Listen closely and you’ll hear thundering applause from the rest of the NFC East.

  18. The previous Carolina Panthers owner was forced to sell his team for doing much less. Wow, Snyder really is the teflon don of the NFL.

  19. Most of the grousing is good old fashioned envy. If you don’t like the way the team is run– buy the team from him.

  21. Goodell: “Dan, I need you to promise me you’re not at all involved in the day to day activities of the team. That way, when I’m asked, I can tell the “truth” as far as I know it.”

    Dan: “I am not involved in the day to day activities of the franchise”

    Goodell: “Perfect, that’s all I need. Don’t say anything more.”

  22. Goodell: “Dan, I need you to promise me you’re not at all involved in the day to day activities of the team. That way, when I’m asked, I can tell the “truth” as far as I know it.”

    Dan: “I am not involved in the day to day activities of the franchise”

    Goodell: “Perfect, that’s all I need. Don’t say anything more.”

    Dan: “….”

  23. Surprise, surprise! Goodell only has teeth when it comes to player discipline. What a joke

  26. cardsgreat says:
    April 1, 2022 at 1:10 pm
    Most of the grousing is good old fashioned envy. If you don’t like the way the team is run– buy the team from him. —— Snyder has to be willing to sell. Thus far, he’s been clear that he’s not selling. So maybe not envy.

  27. Fans can now expect a continued slew of bad decisions and continued mediocrity on the field.

  31. Is there a way to make the team truly public and the fans can actually buy stock in the football company… Become shareholders and truly have a voice when it comes to certain decisions, I.e.: team name, logos, events etc… fans just want a team to believe in… the truth is we’ve all become bitter

  33. evhfan316 says:
    April 1, 2022 at 1:21 pm
    Who is worse Snyder or Goodell?

    —–

    I would add Jerry Jones to that list as well.

  35. Dan should be running the team, it’s HIS team. Iv not seen anything he’s done that would warrant all this baloney.

  36. Congrats Dan – not sure what he ever did wrong in the first place. Just some people trying to run him out.

  37. Arrest, try and convict lawbreaking oligarchs, including Roger Goodell.

    I am sorry, but all these “coincidences” since Goodell took over are not coincidences.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.