Report: Daniel Snyder has resumed his day-to-day role with Commanders

Getty Images

Earlier this week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder continues to not be involved with day-to-day operations of the team. The Washington Times has since offered up a report to the contrary.

According to Matthew Paras of the Times, and this is the exact quote, “According to a highly-placed source familiar with the team’s situation, has resumed his day-to-day role with the Commanders.”

That’s a bold claim. It’s a broad claim. And there’s more.

The source told the Times that “Snyder has no restrictions on what he can and can’t do in overseeing the franchise.” For example, the source says Snyder was “heavily involved” in the discussions that culminated in the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.

It’s a stunning allegation. And it remains to be seen whether it’s accurate and, if so, whether the league will be doing anything about it.

Stay tuned.