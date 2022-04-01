Vikings agree to terms with Chris Reed

Getty Images

The Vikings are adding another offensive lineman to the roster.

The team announced on Friday that they have reached agreement on a contract with guard Chris Reed. The team did not announce the terms of that agreement.

Reed played 14 games and made six starts for the Colts last season. He started 14 games for the Panthers in 2020 and has made 29 starts in his 61 appearances for Indianapolis, Carolina, Miami, and Jacksonville.

Reed went to Minnesota State, so the move to the Vikings brings him back to a familiar state. It also reunites him with college teammate Adam Thielen, who will be back at receiver for the Vikings for his ninth NFL season.