Xavien Howard gets new five-year contract

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had three years left on his contract. He no longer does.

The Dolphins and Howard have ripped it up and replaced it with a new five-year contract. His agent, David Canter, announced the deal.

Via multiple reports, the deal includes $50,691,177 in new money. It pushes the amount to $90 million over five years, an average of $19 million per year. He can make another $5 million in upside.

Howard hasn’t been happy with his second contract for a while. The Dolphins had resisted making major changes to it. It’s rare for any team to tear up a second contract with three years left.

Then again, Howard’s prior deal was always team friendly. And when he became a much better player after signing it in 2019, it became obvious that a new deal was needed. Three seasons later, he got one.