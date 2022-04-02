Dolphins trading DeVante Parker to Patriots

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 2, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Dolphins are sending a receiver to a division rival in a rare trade within the AFC East.

Per multiple reports, Miami is trading DeVante Parker to New England in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

The Dolphins will also send a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Patriots to complete the deal.

Parker was selected by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2015 draft. He became available after Miami acquired receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City last month.

In 10 games last season, Parker caught 40 passes for 515 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He’s gone over 1,000 yards once in his career — in 2019 when he brought in 72 passes for 1,202 yards with nine TDs.

With 93 games of experience, Parker has 338 receptions for 4,727 yards with 24 touchdowns.

Parker currently has two seasons remaining on his contract.

With this trade, Miami now has five picks in the first three rounds of the 2023 draft — two first-rounders, a second-round pick, and a pair of third-round selections.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Dolphins trading DeVante Parker to Patriots

  2. The Dolphins robbed the Patriots. Belichick hasn’t been a good talent evaluator since 2011.

  4. A good result for both teams. When heathy, Parker is a good receiver who will help the Patriots. Miami don’t need him (and he’s usually injured for 4+ games a year), and the pick/ cap space will be useful.

  7. Come someone explain this logic to me please? I’m not saying he was a superstar but he was decent and had a good cap number. Unless we’re bringing in another receiver this doesn’t make sense, especially to the Patriots.

  10. Hopefully he gets up to speed quickly learning the playbook- in Rod we trust

  11. This is not a matter of who fleeced who. This is a fair Trade. Parker is a great weapon when healthy. He has an unbelievable catch radius, but is not a good route runner or even fast. He is savvy and can pick apart a zone and master the jump ball and sideline fade. The Dolphins were going to leave him on the bench for many series. The reason is McDaniel uses a Fullback or 2 TE sets more often than not. Now the Fins have 4 early Draft Picks next year. If Tua doesn’t pan out they have ammo for a top QB and can get Brady for a rental (yes, that will happen). Finally, smart moves and good timing. Sign their own young and ship out the veterans while they are still worth something. The only mistake was not keeping Mack Hollins around for cheap.

  12. Glad they’re giving the talented Mac Jones another receiver. Please add at least one more in this draft.

  13. Patriots seem to be good at conditioning, so they may be able to help Parker stay healthy.

  14. “Dolphins fleeced the patriots”

    Another idiotic comment. A 2023 3rd round pick is hardly being fleeced. Belichick knows outside of givens and Edelman (7th rounders) and branch (2nd) we don’t draft receivers well, so he acquires them via trade and FA.

    More than likely, we trade down this year, which will set us up to recuperate that lost 3rd in 2023, plus compensation round picks next year.

  16. Parker is good. Tua just only threw the ball to Waddle. I am not sure how much better Jones is but he and Bourne should see time outside. Agohlor is likely gone, Harry is definitely

  17. It’s a good thing Brian Flores isn’t still the coach of the Fins otherwise we’d have to listen to all of the conspiracy theories about how he’s helping his former team blah blah blah

  18. Funny — Long gone are the days when you automatically figured Bill swindled the other team in a trade.

  19. Dolphins must not think Parker can help them much. Based on BB’s last few wide receiver evaluations, they’re probably right.

  20. The Dolphins robbed the Patriots.

    ____

    It was a third round draft pick….no one giving up a third rd pick has ever been “robbed”

  21. Curious and revealing how BB’s luster has worn off since he lost TB12. Isn’t it?

  22. BB wheeling and dealing.

    Miami is so dumb. Pats set to torch Miami with a WR they wasted with a lefty small qb who can’t throw. lol

  23. navyvandal says:
    April 2, 2022 at 1:44 pm
    “Dolphins fleeced the patriots”

    Another idiotic comment. A 2023 3rd round pick is hardly being fleeced. Belichick knows outside of givens and Edelman (7th rounders) and branch (2nd) we don’t draft receivers well, so he acquires them via trade and FA.

    More than likely, we trade down this year, which will set us up to recuperate that lost 3rd in 2023, plus compensation round picks next year.
    —————————————————————————————————————-
    More than likely? How do you know? Recuperate that lost 3rd? You do know compensatory picks are based off of free agent talent gained and lost. How do know it would be a 3rd round pick anyways? It could be a 7th round pick or even nothing.

  24. Parker looks the part but has had only one good season in his career,hes constantly hurt I’m not a fan of this move. it’s great value dont get me wrong getting a player and a 5th rd pick for a 3rd rd pick but I dont care for the player.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.