Dolphins trading DeVante Parker to Patriots

The Dolphins are sending a receiver to a division rival in a rare trade within the AFC East.

Per multiple reports, Miami is trading DeVante Parker to New England in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

The Dolphins will also send a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Patriots to complete the deal.

Parker was selected by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2015 draft. He became available after Miami acquired receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City last month.

In 10 games last season, Parker caught 40 passes for 515 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He’s gone over 1,000 yards once in his career — in 2019 when he brought in 72 passes for 1,202 yards with nine TDs.

With 93 games of experience, Parker has 338 receptions for 4,727 yards with 24 touchdowns.

Parker currently has two seasons remaining on his contract.

With this trade, Miami now has five picks in the first three rounds of the 2023 draft — two first-rounders, a second-round pick, and a pair of third-round selections.