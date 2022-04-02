Jim Harbaugh’s plan for Colin Kaepernick gives teams cover to check him out

Posted by Mike Florio on April 2, 2022, 11:06 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) gets a ball from head coach Jim Harbaugh before their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area Ne
Getty Images

The NFL has shunned former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for five years. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear from the get-go that he would have embraced Kaepernick.

After making multiple public comments since Kaepernick became a free agent in March 2017 supporting the player and praising his abilities,  Harbaugh has crafted an opportunity for Kaepernick to perform before scouts whose teams will face no blowback for evaluating him.

That’s the practical impact of Harbaugh’s decision to invite Kaepernick to throw at halftime of the Michigan spring game. At a time when no one will bring Kaepernick in for a workout (which would likely spark a revolt from 30 percent of the fan base), scouts will finally watch him in person.

Where it goes from there remains to be seen. He’ll need to perform well, incredibly well, for things to progress. No owner currently has the moral or financial courage to even explore the possibility of doing business with Kaepernick. Even if he shows that he’s ready to compete to start for a quarterback-needy team, would any of the teams with question marks at the position give him a chance?

It remains very unlikely. But no one can fault Kaepernick for trying. And kudos to Jim Harbaugh for doing whatever he can to help.

Unfortunately for Kaepernick, Harbaugh didn’t get the Vikings job. If he had, is there any doubt Kaepernick would be currently backing up Kirk Cousins?

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Jim Harbaugh’s plan for Colin Kaepernick gives teams cover to check him out

  3. Kaepernick had a 6 year career, 6 years ago. He’s been out of the league as long as he was in it. It’s over. Move on.

  4. “Unfortunately for Kaepernick, Harbaugh didn’t get the Vikings job. If he had, is there any doubt Kaepernick would be currently backing up Kirk Cousins?”

    There’s a lot of doubt. Kaepernick is on record saying that he won’t sign for meager backup money. 20M minimum or go pound sand. No way CK would agree to be a backup.

  5. In other news, the NFL arranging an unprecedented workout for a former player – which the former player then turns into a circus – is an act of shunning.

  6. Had Jim got the Vikings job and brought Kaperdick in I would have canceled my seasons tickets. There would have been a lot of blowback even here in “Minnesota Nice”.

  7. Nothing like a game of catch to demonstrate he’s worked on his ability to read a defense, decision making and ball security. Let’s not forget this half time exhibition is for QB1 with no competition inside the team and QB1 money.

    Kaepernick has had offers whether anyone wants to admit it; he doesn’t want to compete for the starting job and he wants starting job money, years away from the game.

    He wants to be signed as the starter and only as the starter.

  8. For 5 years everybody from the league to the owners to the players to the fans have made their feelings known concerning this SJW yet a vocal minority has continued to push this agenda. Reminds me of the stalemate that has become our government. The two sides in this debate are intractable yet it goes on. They seem to be more concerned with whether this guy plays football again rather than the issue that he was protesting. If as much time and effort had gone into the bias and prejudice he was supposed to be protesting as has gone into the lobbying for him to play football again we might have something. Instead we have nothing but an annoying group of people pushing their idea on the rest of us for no good reason.

  10. It’s interesting people keeps pushing this narrative that somehow a demand exists for a QB who will turn 35 this season, hasn’t played in years, and when he did he backed up a journeyman QB Blaine Gabbert.

    As a Niners fan…I remember when he cut his own throat by opting out of a $14M deal.

    He’s a media creation….not a QB

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.