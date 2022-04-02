Justin Fields was “pissed off” with Bears’ game plan in his first start, private coach says

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 2, 2022, 8:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

Justin Fields‘ longtime personal quarterback coach says Fields had some issues with former Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s game plan last year.

Ron Veal, a private quarterback coach who has worked with Fields since Fields was in sixth grade, said on 670 The Score in Chicago that Fields hated the game plan the Bears installed for Fields’ first start, an ugly 26-6 loss to the Browns.

“It was bad,” Veal said. “He took a beating that day. It was kind of crazy and weird at the same time. . . . I know he was a little pissed about it but I didn’t get an explanation. And I really didn’t ask because I know he was in a situation where he was really pissed off about it.”

Veal said he and Fields have done several sessions together this offseason to help him prepare for what the Bears’ new coaching staff is asking of him, and that Fields knows there’s a lot he can improve.

“He played well at times and he struggled at times, which is what happens with rookie quarterbacks,” Veal said.

In a rough rookie season, Nagy took more of the blame than Fields did. In Year Two, the Bears badly need Fields to be able to thrive in his new offense.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Justin Fields was “pissed off” with Bears’ game plan in his first start, private coach says

  2. If I was a Bears fan, I’d be pissed off that they picked this clown over Micah Parsons.

  5. With Foles on the roster, Nagy blew the season. 4 more wins would’ve made the playoffs. I really didn’t understand that decision to play him, nor the fans demanding that he play. Almost all rookie qb’s stink in their 1st season. Most everyone knows that.

  6. Fields got valuable playing experience.
    Let’s see how he’s doing at the end of the season.

    If by then he’s still lost then draft a new quarterback

  7. He was angry they asked to him drop back and throw. He isn’t good at that.

  8. Wow…. As god awful as Justin Fields was year one in his first season in the NFL maybe he should just be quiet and be seen not heard until he has some actual success to speak of. After watching him his first year I have worries that he is a bust as most QBs who posted the stats he did and struggled to the degree he did end up becoming draft busts. Fields is a guy who completed just 58% of his passes just 5.8 AY/A a pathetic 155 Passing YD/AVG for only 1870YDs w/ just 7TDs to 10INTs 8 Fumbles lost a scary low 26.4 QBR w/ a passer rating of just 73.2…. Since the year 2000 more than 95% of rookie 1st year QBs who post a passer rating below 77.9 end up becoming draft busts or career backups. Maybe Justin Fields should spend more time making sure he doesn’t become one of the guys and spend more time working on his NFL game. Fields needs to learn to throw with anticipation and needs to get better slash learn how to read NFL Defenses.

  9. He was mad he had to throw the ball , he knew he couldn’t and wanted to run all day

  10. qckappa says:
    April 2, 2022 at 8:39 am
    With Foles on the roster, Nagy blew the season. 4 more wins would’ve made the playoffs. I really didn’t understand that decision to play him, nor the fans demanding that he play. Almost all rookie qb’s stink in their 1st season. Most everyone knows that.
    —————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

    Most rookie QBs don’t struggle anywhere near as bad as Justin Fields did. Most rookie 1st round QBs play well and show why they were first round picks. Look how good Watson was his rookie year, Kyler Murray was a pro bowl alternate as a rookie , Joe Burrow was good until his legs were taken out. Most of the 1st round QBs who struggle to the degree Fields did end up becoming either busts or backup QB2s.

  12. Jury is still out on Justin Fields. He looked bad more often than he looked good last year but most rookie quarterbacks are not drafted by a lame duck head coach who has had trouble with game planning.

    Also, he was complaining to his private coach not to the media. That does not make him a whiner. Everyone complains about their job in private. Everyone.

  13. Just another entitled OSU QB that will fail in the NFL . Give Burrow credit , he got out of Columbus before they ruined his NFL career .

  14. A veteran can be pissed about game plans. A rookie making his debut should probably be focused on other things….

  15. Fields is a bust in progress, and I picked him as just that prior to the draft even.

  16. Anyone who watched that game saw he had no chance. Mac Jones, Lawrence, any rookie wouldn’t have performed any better in Cleveland with those play calls. The gameplan was just malpractice by Matt Nagy letting Fields get battered like that in his first start.

  17. I agree that was a horrible game plan, but Fields held the ball way too long. Sure he is athletic, has great measurables and throws a nice deep ball, but he seems to have trouble reading defenses & has that really slow, elongated throwing motion….I won’t be surprised if Bears move on from him after this rookie contract.

  18. Wow! Your qb coach speaks for you? Stop blaming everyone else and look in the mirror, but you may not like what stairs back at you…..

  20. As a Packers fan I wasn’t happy the Bears traded for Fields. I still think he could turn out quite good. The NFCN will be quite interesting in a few years. Outside the Bears, the other three teams will be hitching their carts to unproven QBs, pending no big trades. Then we’ll see which GMs proved their worth.

  22. Naggy should have known better before drafting a Ohio State Buckeye QB. They all fail in the NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.