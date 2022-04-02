Justin Fields was “pissed off” with Bears’ game plan in his first start, private coach says

Getty Images

Justin Fields‘ longtime personal quarterback coach says Fields had some issues with former Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s game plan last year.

Ron Veal, a private quarterback coach who has worked with Fields since Fields was in sixth grade, said on 670 The Score in Chicago that Fields hated the game plan the Bears installed for Fields’ first start, an ugly 26-6 loss to the Browns.

“It was bad,” Veal said. “He took a beating that day. It was kind of crazy and weird at the same time. . . . I know he was a little pissed about it but I didn’t get an explanation. And I really didn’t ask because I know he was in a situation where he was really pissed off about it.”

Veal said he and Fields have done several sessions together this offseason to help him prepare for what the Bears’ new coaching staff is asking of him, and that Fields knows there’s a lot he can improve.

“He played well at times and he struggled at times, which is what happens with rookie quarterbacks,” Veal said.

In a rough rookie season, Nagy took more of the blame than Fields did. In Year Two, the Bears badly need Fields to be able to thrive in his new offense.